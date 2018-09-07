If Special Counsel Robert Mueller Investigation produces evidence of Trump's Collaboration with the Russians so as to Assist in his Election, His "Election", in fact, is Illegitimate and Illegal. All His Appointments, including those to the Supreme Court, are Illegitimate as well since He was not properly Elected. All these "Appointments" must be from Removed Office; including those to the Supreme Court!!
We can only hope that the on going investigations by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will uncover evidence that will necessitate the removal of Donald Trump and his "Appointments" from Office, and, the upcoming National/State Elections will boot his supporters out of Office as well!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.