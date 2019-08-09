It is time to make President Trump’s supporters responsible for his despicable and hateful acts. He exposed the racists and racism is still alive and well in the United States. You may say that you are not a racist but still support him because of the economy. We are currently seeing history repeating itself. The Germans loved Hitler for building the autobahn, improving the infrastructure and building weapons. Great economy . Hitler knew how to rile his audience. He wanted to make Germany perfect. An Arian nation with no foreigners, Jews, homosexuals or mentally challenged people. All this was ignored. The news of atrocities towards these people was considered lies (fake news). Hitler took over the legislature and banned the press and started a propaganda machine. Anything sound familiar? Those Germans who supported Hitler were responsible for the atrocities that occurred, all of you who stand behind Trump because of this “great economy” pay attention to history. Words and actions have consequences. President Trump is making America ugly again.
Margie Petersen
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.