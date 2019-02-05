I retired to Tucson 20 years ago. The Star was, to me, a refreshing liberal publication. In the last year I noticed many more radical conservative commentators given space for their columns in your newspaper. I don't mind one or two middle of the road conservative columnists but, as of late, they are appearing daily, spewing out their hateful, racist commentaries that support Trump's hateful, divisive, racist bellowing that aims to divide our democracy instead of bringing us together. His philosophy is to "divide and conquer," just as all autocrats did in order to take over and become dictators. Please help save our democracy by proving that you are not "the enemy of the people," as Trump declares.
Mark Adams
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.