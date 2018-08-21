No question, the present occupant of the White House has come in for considerable press criticism. By framing the First Amendment, the Founding Fathers ensured that presidents — from Washington on down — would be the target of criticism, rather than the press constituting the president's private cheering section. And this president — through unsavory actions, words, and countless falsehoods — has managed to become a very large target indeed.
But reverse roles for a second: had Obama engaged in the same type of behavior, would he have gone unscathed at the hands of the press? Reporting negative events certainly comes across as negative. One can argue whether the press is "left-leaning" or not; proof of the proposition is difficult to come by. But an intriguing question remains: Obama was the target for eight years of conservative columnists and commentators. Now Michael Gerson, Jonah Goldberg, George Will, Steve Schmidt, Nicole Wallace, and others are criticizing the Republican occupant of the oval office. Why?
Edward Pokorney
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.