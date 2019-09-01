Just want to say, if we get a Socialist Democratic President, which I don't think that will happen, be assured that you will lost your healthcare to choose your own physician, taxes will rise especially if you are rich, Medicare to be given to ALL people, citizens or not. No Wall for the southern borders to have less control of our country. Military will lose it's finances to keep us a strong Nation. Might even loss favor with our Allies as well as our enemies. Mr. President Trump is a former businessman who knows how to negotiate, loves America and boldly says God Bless America and you! May I add, seems we will get a Democrat Mayor in Tucson, we might become a Sanctuary City, eating up more of our revenue for citizens. You have to see what Pres. Trump has and will do for America, setting aside his Tweeter frenzy. I for one, appreciate those tweets because I know what is on his mind. He is a true NYer.
Joan Brown
Marana
