Conservative Republican's are totally opposed to liberal ideas unless they benefit from them, then they make sure they're first in line to receive them. They love power! It doesn't matter how they gain it, just that they do.
Donald Trump is their hero! His ethical standards, values, principles and morals are their guiding light, as such they're clueless as to why many around him are ending up in jail. They believe it's God's wish Donald act as he does and think liberals and Independents are being totally unchristian, holding him accountable for his behavior. The fact facts are used against him give them the right to be angry because as Plato said, 'No one is more hated than he who speaks the truth.'
Jim Dreis
East side
