Many are still holding on to their support of Mr. Trump, only because he still espouses some beliefs that to them represent their conservative values. The facts laid out in the Mueller Report and now both the Whistleblower Account and the subsequent transcript of Trumps’ actual call to the Ukraine, clearly show that the man is a rogue criminal who will go to any means , to include criminal and unconstitutional acts. This cannot stand in our American Republic! Without going into the long litany of wrongdoings alledged/committed by Trump, just the latest act of extortion of an ally foreign government for potential dirt on a political opponent, should be more than enough for true patriots to lay down party bickering and say enough is enough! Impeach now and lock him and his co-conspirators up later! Do this now, and you need not give up your cherished values; on these political and moral issues we can respectfully continue to disagree and reflect with our future votes. Robert Kunz
Robert Kunz
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.