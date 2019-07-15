Recent letters on good vs bad political philosophy miss the mark. When we are finally judged, and we will all be judged in the end, it will not be a judgment based on labels such as liberal, conservative, socialist. The standard will be based on the ideas of great thinkers.
Jesus Christ is quoted in Matthew 25: 35-45 as praising those who, “fed me when I hungered, gave me drink when I thirsted, clothed and sheltered me.” Continuing about the needy, he instructed his followers, “whatsoever you do to the least of these, my people, you do unto Me.”
Think of how our competing political philosophies - and actions - will be judged against Jesus’ standard, and act accordingly..
Leonhard Goeller
Midtown
