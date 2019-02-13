Re: the Feb. 11 guest column "The Canadian health-care system deserves a closer look."
According to Thomas O’Rourke in his op-ed, Canadian annual health-care expenditures in 2017 were $ 4,826 per capita, while U.S. per capita expenditures were $10,729. In other words, we spent $5,903 more per person in 2017 for health care.
Since the U.S. population in 2017 was 325 million people, the U.S. could save $1.9 trillion per year by adopting the Canadian system. The savings thus generated could be used for infrastructure spending or lowering the federal debt. Adopting the Canadian system could best be accomplished by having the Medicare administration manage the system. It is considered to be one of the most efficient organizations within the U.S. federal government. Even if the savings are only half of the potential savings, we will still save $1 trillion per year.
C. Carl Pegels
Marana
