Although Mr. Chaffee's idea of considering a new Constitution is not without merit, there are multiple reasons why rhis effort would prove near impossible. In 1787, there were only 13 states with a population of some two million; the country now has 50 states with a population in excess of 320 million. Even though travel today is far better than in 1787, one can only imagine the logistics of identifying capable delegates and selecting a location satisfactory to all. Putting aside the logistical nightmare, consider the magnitude of issues facing the U.S. today compared to 1787 where the primary concern was to form a viable union. In order to achieve this goal, the forefathers had a very difficult time addressing the issue of slavery relative to representation, Slavery wasn't even addressed in the Constitution. It was left to future leaders to address and amend. Can anyone imagine the forefathers providing a second amendment had they been able to foresee the horror of the high power weapons in use today?
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
