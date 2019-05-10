Trump has pushed the rule of law’s boundaries so many times. It makes one wonder if we’re not in constitutional crisis. Did it begin with not divesting himself from business? Or breaking nepotism rules and placing his daughter and son in law into Whitehouse positions, emolument violations, or when Donald said he believed Putin over his own intelligence? Were there really fine people on both sides? Don Sr wrote an excuse for jr.’s Russian meeting. Then Republicans “rushed” an angry beer loving entitled white male onto the Supreme Court.
Then look back at Obama’s Supreme Court seat that was left open for 400 days during Mcconnell’s control of the Senate. Also Mitch along with Paul Ryan knew of Russian intervention in the 2016 election. They chose to do nothing.
While the Whitehouse refuses to cooperate withCongress in oversite . The lack of transparency is beyond pathetic. Is there truly nothing we can hold this administration or congress accountable for?
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
