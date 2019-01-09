I wanted to call my Senators and Congressman to tell them that I wanted them to override Trump's veto on the spending bill. I called Senator McSally at 202-224-2235 and got a recording that said "I didn't get that" five times in a row and then hung up on me. McSally has been called out before for not wanting to hear from her constituency, but this is egregious. Now that she managed to win a Senator's seat without the help of the voters of Arizona, she apparently feels that she doesn't even need to take a phone message from any of the people who WILL decide whether or not she gets to keep that position.
I suppose I shouldn't be shocked that Ducey appointed her. . Now it seems that we have two government officials who don't represent anyone but themselves. While this kind of situation causes people to abstain from voting, it is exactly the reason why more people NEED to get out and vote!
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.