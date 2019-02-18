Re: the the Feb. 11 guest column 'The Canadian health-care system deserves a closer look' and the Feb. 16 letter to the editor "Canadian health-care system saves money."
Thanks to Dr. O’Rourke and the letter writer, a discussion of health-care options is underway. Among the 191 nations in the World Health Organizations, the United States ranks number 37 in overall efficiency, between Costa Rica and Slovenia. One big reason for this low ranking is that we do not attempt to provide health care for all our people.
In the United states, federal and state legislators decide what groups of people will not receive health care. Of 325 million people in 2018, 8.8 percent (28.6 million), were without health care. If we paid health costs for all people, our average costs per person would be even higher. The overhead and profits of insurance companies are a significant portion of the cost in the American average cost of $10,000 per person.
This would disappear under a single-payer system. Half of the health care in the United States is government funded. The 28.6 million people without insurance are paying taxes towards those with coverage. Even fundamental fairness is denied them.
David Rollins
Chairman, Citizen Volunteers Limited
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.