For the past 50+ years there has been a slow but steady increase in corporate power in this nation. There have been well documented accounts of premeditated union destruction by many corporate leaders. The textile industry comes to mind but many other sectors were involved. As unions lost power, corporations gained it. The creation of lobbying in DC turned into a corporate influence pipeline which just added to corporate power and reduced the power of the voters. Monopolization of industries has occurred with the consequence of reduced consumer choice and stifled price competition of product. Several SCOTUS decisions in the past 150 years have bolstered corporate power while hindering that of the people. The Citizens United decision convoluted the Constitution by assigning personal rights to corporations. Their money can now be considered speech; essentially legalizing bribery. When the titans of industry infiltrate our decision making and regulatory bodies, "we the people" are no longer in control. The first step in changing our corporatocracy is to realize that we have one.
S.A. Rasmussen
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.