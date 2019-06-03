Re: the May 18 letter "Cartoon perpetuates abortion distortions.
This letter references a cartoon that she said reinforced a "lie" that Trump made at a rally regarding abortions and how barbaric it was. First of all, as barbaric as it is, it was NOT a lie. You obviously missed this on the news, when the Governor of Virginia had passed a law that approved late term abortions, being that he was also a doctor, he gave a detail explanation of the procedure, saying that if the baby survived the abortion, they would wrap it in a blanket, while the mother and doctor decided what to do and one option is killing the baby. About a week before this, the Governor of New York, also passed a bill for a late term abortion.
Yes this is barbaric and one of the reasons why there are now some states that are passing new laws to ban abortions once you hear a heartbeat.
Linda Hammond
Marana
