An Easter Day Reflection
I just came across an Associated Press article titled, “Tourist Mecca Notre Dame Also Revered as Place of Worship” Reflect not only on the unintended irony of the headline but also consider its bleak assessment of Europe today.
Notre Dame is a place of worship revered by all Christians. The Sacred Mosque in Mecca is revered by all Muslims. Any tourist of any faith can visit the Paris Catholic cathedral, but no Infidel can ever set foot in Masjid al-Haram.
Notre Dame belongs to the French government and secular trends long ago emptied the pews. Europe has lost its way.
This tragic fire can be an Easter rebirth with European Christianity rising from the ashes.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
