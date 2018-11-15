Senator Jon Kyl, having accomplished his goal of securing Justice Kavanaugh’s ascension to the U.S. Supreme Court, is now free to resign his appointed position so that he may return to his lucrative lobbying job. In doing so, he would allow Governor Ducey to appoint Martha McSally as his replacement. If appointed by the end of this year, McSally would become Arizona’s “senior” Senator, even though just defeated by Kyrsten Sinema in the election. When Sinema takes office in January, 2019, she would assume “junior” Senator status. McSally, as the Senior Senator and member of the President’s political party, would have unfettered control over the selection of candidates for presidential nomination to the federal courts in Arizona, and major influence in the appointment of Arizonans to patronage positions within the federal government. Ironically, if appointed to fill Kyl’s Senate seat before Sinema is sworn in, McSally will have acquired and may wield more power than if she had won election to her office.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.