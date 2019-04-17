Re: the April 10 letter"Going green too costly."
If the writer thinks going green is expensive, I would challenge him to the fact that not going green would be billions of dollars more expensive. Think about about the cost of heat waves, wildfires, extreme weather events and rising sea levels that could cost the country hundreds of billions of dollars in lost labor, reduced crop yields, health problems and crumbling infrastructure. The Forth National Climate Assessment, released November of last year estimates that the economy will shrink by as much as 10 percent if global warming continues at its current pace. Adding to current CO2 levels will make the matter worse.
Joseph Malberg
Marana
