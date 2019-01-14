It seems to me that rather than keep the U.S. government shut down for want of a $5 billion or $6 billion wall-building allocation, Trump could just ask his buddy Putin for this measly sum. Russia gains from Trump complicity and acquiescence far exceed this "paltry" sum. Putin would likely be quite happy to facilitate this "contribution" to help ensure Trump's continued support.
End the shutdown, get the money for a portion of a useless wall, and further cement the relationship with Russia — seems like a win-win for Trump.
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
