In Sunday's op-ed piece for the Star, Cal Thomas lamented the fact that the Democrats no longer put country before party. Mr. Thomas faults ONLY the Democrats for this behavior. Was Cal in a coma in 2016 when Supreme Court justice Scalia died? Doesn't he know that the REPUBLICAN controlled Senate refused to consider a replacement nominated by then President Obama? The Supreme Court operated without a full contingent for months.
Consider for a moment if both parties continue that strategy. If the Senate election results don't align with the party of the Presidency, the country might have NO Supreme Court. Unlikely? Well, our current political divide was unforeseen two decades ago. It is unfortunate that the voters won't support representatives who prioritize country over party. Until people like Mr. Thomas (and others) learn to put the blame on BOTH political factions, that scenario is unlikely to change.
Rick Cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.