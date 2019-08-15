As President, Trump is the Commander-In-Chief, a fact that as a former military officer, Sen. Mc Sally is well aware of.
An officer swears an oath to serve with duty and honor and to protect the Constitution. Slavishly toadying up to Trump and his base, Sen. McSally has forfeited her honor for political gain. She served with honor and courage in Iraq but in her obsequious loyalty to Trump, these virtues are shamefully absent today.
I served in Vietnam as a Marine officer during Richard Nixon's presidency and took the same oath as Sen. McSally. In my letter formally resigning my commission I stated that in good conscience I could not serve under a Commander-In-Chief who was shown to be a crook and who was attempting to subvert our Constitution for his own political ends.
Sen. McSally needs to once again fulfill her oath to duty and honor by standing up to President Trump. Courage is not shown only on the battlefield.
Jeff Aronson
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.