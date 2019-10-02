Being a US Senator or a member of the House of Representatives must be the greatest job in the world. If it weren’t, why would so many be willing to jettison their principles to keep their job?
As a voter, I send my representatives to Washington to reflect my interests, but also to represent the best interests of our country. Certainly, there are risks; furious tweets, angry lobbyists, or even some unhappy constituents. In the face of this, courage is required.
So many have risked their lives to defend the principles on which this country was built; I am asking them to risk only their job. This is not too much to ask. To quote Jeff Flake, “Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul.”
John Warshawer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.