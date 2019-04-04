RE: the March 24 article "Will Green New Deal 'save all of creation' or drown US in debt? Debate rages in DC."
The real peril to our climate is not cows, but humans burning fossil fuels plus agriculture and ranching that uses factory farm methods, degrading our soil rather than turning into a massive carbon sink that would actually help reverse global warming and make family farms profitable again (yale.edu).
Cows are responsible for only 2% of methane emissions while factory farming and grazing practices create 15% of US methane emissions (EPA). Change that and we don’t have to choose between our climate and our cheeseburgers.
This plan is actually part of the Green New Deal, largely ignored so far, which makes it particularly ironic that the fossil fuel industry and their wholly-owned subsidiary, the GOP, has been spreading the fake moos that the GND plans to ban cars, planes and cows. You can see what’s in the GND by Googling factcheck.org “Green New Deal.”
Lynn Goldfarb
Huachuca City
