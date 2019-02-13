History tells us that to create and maintain a balanced and healthy society we must not only develop and maintain a strong “free market” economy, but also one that guarantees and protects a fair social contract for all.
In the past, when the economic pendulum moved too far in either direction, it has often resulted either in “unbridled capitalism” or “extreme socialism." Neither of these uncompromising and polarizing economic points of view make any society stronger, but instead, sooner or later, result in excessive corrections counter to the benefit of all.
If our tribal media, political and business leaders understood this, and stopped making the words “capitalism” and “socialism” pejorative terms, our nation would prosper, Congress would regain respect and our citizenry would not be uncompromisingly polarized as they are today. One thing is certain, it would make our form of government great again!
Len Kronman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.