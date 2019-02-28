The first guest worker program between Mexico and the U.S. began in 1917 during WWI. Mexican men were contracted to pick crops due to the departure of Americans to war. The Bracero Program was introduce during WWII and continued from 1942 to 1964. Over 4.5 million contracts were issued to Mexican male guest workers. Contracts varied from 30-60 days to multiple renewed contracts.
Mexican men were used to do work in two industries, railroad and agriculture. At the end of the war, U.S. veterans returned to reclaim their positions as railroad workers, ending those contracts while the agricultural need grew in size and scope. The Bracero Program had many failings, primarily wages, living conditions, travel, and accommodations. Why can’t we learn from history and create a new guest worker program that addresses these failings and expands the scope to include other Central and South American countries?
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
