I don't normally focus on punishment, but there are two thoughts that I cannot get out of my head:
1) With the mounting death toll from serial eco-disasters — hundreds dead in wildfires, thousands dead in hurricanes — I am convinced that years from now we will look back on these early years of the 21st century and see that climate change deniers were our era's war criminals. As perhaps millions more die from human-caused changes in our climate, those in positions of political power who did nothing will be understood to be guilty of mass murder.
2) I am astonished that we are allowing calculated voter suppression to be viewed as normal public policy. Suppression of our most cherished democratic right should be a felony. We need legislation that would criminalize these actions of public officials. The ACLU shouldn't have to protect our rights. The criminal justice system should.
Corky Poster
Downtown
