Forget the lies, the boasting, the bullying and blaming: none of the disruption and destruction caused by the Trump administration surpasses what has been visited upon the most vulnerable-the children.
In his effort to keep us ‘safe’ and hem us in to his twisted ideals, Mr. Trump has torn kids, some very young, from their families-to store them in camps. Currently, roughly 2000 are unaccounted for. Deplorable living conditions, abuse and deaths have been documented. Some children have even been adopted without their parents’ consent or knowledge. Can one imagine the terror of a child’s experience: leaving a familiar home for a long and difficult journey, culminating in the loss of the one constant in their lives?
In wartime, perpetrators of crimes against humanity are defined as war criminals. The international community has judged and sentenced them, accordingly. Donald Trump’s crimes must be kept in the public awareness. Might they not finally validate the impetus to remove him from office?
Marcia Gold
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.