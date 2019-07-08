Refugees fleeing dangerous situations and those seeking a better life should never be criminalized. But they are. I have witnessed these prosecutions through Operation Streamline in Tucson.
8 USC 1325 and 8 USC 1326 of the US Immigration Code are used to criminalize and imprison migrants who have no criminal record, and can result in family separation. This includes asylum seekers, who under international agreements signed by the U.S., should not be prosecuted no matter where they enter the country. Asylum seekers are here legally.
These codes date back to 1929 but were rarely used. Illegal entry was treated as a civil offense until the George Bush administration, continued under Obama, and has ramped up under the current administration's zero tolerance policy.
1325 and 1326 have a shameful racist beginning. Look up Senator Coleman Livingston Blease, architect of the bill and an avowed white supremacist.
Then push for decriminalization of migration. This is not advocating for an open border, but rather for a humane caring border.
,
Laura Martinez
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.