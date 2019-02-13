How could you miss the large photo on the front page of Wednesday's Star, of a father holding his son while scaling a border fence at Tijuana? Does it look like their jackets are full of drugs and weapons? Does the determined look on the father's face reflect a burning desire to enter the U.S. to rape and pillage? "National emergency," "invasion," justification for more border wall? I think not! This picture should be blown up, framed and hung in the oval office!

David Bull

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments