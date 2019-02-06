Reading about concertina wire being put at the base of the "wall" in Nogales and for that matter any city along the border is not only unsafe but morally wrong. You create an unsafe environment for families with young children who live along the border just to appeal to your political base.
A wall in itself is not the answer to illegal immigration and adding this unsafe environment for those along the border just helps to create more animosity and anger towards the USA. Have we forgotten that we are nation of immigrants? The political atmosphere in this country has become so divisive that we seem to have forgotten our roots. Let's get back to using common sense to resolve the real issues and not let partisan politics send us down a path of no return.
Frank Flasch
North side
