I am continually distressed to hear of the cruelty shown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the direction of the Department Homeland Security. The latest is a story of a man taken into custody as he was driving his wife to the hospital for a scheduled Caesarean and the agents leaving his wife to drive herself to the hospital.
They did not offer to drive her to the hospital that is only two miles from the gas station where they took her husband — they left her there and she had to drive herself. A Caesarian suggests there was a problem with her pregnancy. How is this acceptable in my country?
Sharon Johnson
Northwest side
