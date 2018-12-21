Having lived in Mexico and traveling through impoverished countries I have the greatest respect for the people living in harsher conditions and how resourceful they are. The letter writer is correct in saying migrants are seeking a better life but her analogy is incorrect about the impact to our country.
Think of a cruise ship floundering far from home and relying on another country to rescue the passengers at sea and provide housing, food and medical attention until they can take care of themselves in a country where they do not have the language, skills or means to live independently. This would place undo hardship on the rescuing country that might be already burdened with caring for its citizens.
Cruise ship passengers depart to homes, employment and financial resources and can meet their well being needs. Compassion is never wrong but think with reason and not all emotion.
Carole Dance
Green Valley
