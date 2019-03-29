As I listened to and read news reports of the mass shooting in New Zealand, I cried in solidarity with them. I cried in support of their prime minister, Jacinda Ardern who exemplified all the traits of a true leader. I then cried for America, as Jacinda's example was in such stark contrast to the current leader of the United States. While she demonstrated grace, dignity, respect, unification, and emotional intelligence, the leader of the United States demonstrates only hate, fear, division, and worse, ignorance. While he cannot be blamed for the current state of divide in this country, he is the primary cause for its alarming rise. As Jacinda so elequantly vowed to never speak the mosque shooter's name, perhaps it is time to stop mentioning the name of the current leader of the United States, at least until such time someone holds that position who demonstrates the true traits of a leader.
Sherri Schamel
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.