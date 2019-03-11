A recent letter writer claimed Democrats are cultists. A real cult started during the presidential campaign when then candidate Trump would denigrate his opponents to the raucous delight of his supporters. He then stepped up his caustic remarks with wild promises and chants of "Lock her up", "Mexico will pay for the wall", "The media is the enemy of the people" and "I'll pay the legal expenses", which enflamed his supporters even more. He disbelieves American intelligence agencies in favor of claims by Putin and Kim, who are not America's friends. Making fun of a physically disabled young man and continuing to disrespect others whom he dislikes, just encouraged his cultists. This is a man who is a serial philanderer, a chronic cheater, unbridled narcissist, pathological liar, blatant racist and overwhelming chauvinist. It is the Conservatives who like Trump for those reasons and Democrats don't like him for those same reasons. Who are the cultists?
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.