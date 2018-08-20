New York Governor Cuomo stated a gathering recently that "America was really never that great." Many Americans resented that. Yes, we had bad things in our history like slavery and the Civil War, which incurred over 600,000 American lives. But America has done some great things like defeating Fascist Germany and the Japanese Empire during WWII. We defeated communism in the Soviet Union, which freed hundreds of millions from tyranny. And America remains the most economically and militarily powerful nation on earth, where millions around the world still seek to come to. But, those in the modern day Democrat party, like Cuomo, and those at the core of the AZ Star, see America as a very flawed country, that it was illegitimately founded and that our Constitution is irrelevant. They see only the bad in our history and none of the tremendous good we have done, like continuing to provide more humanitarian aid and allow more legal immigrants than any other country in the world.
A. Reed
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.