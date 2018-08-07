To claim that Donald Trump has abused his presidential power is a gross understatement. Blatant offenses include thumbing his nose at international efforts to combat global warming, pushing us to the brink of nuclear warfare through his increasingly bellicose threats, and illegally undermining Obamacare via executive order.
While legions of voters clamor for impeachment, as my granddaughter would say, “That ain’t gonna happen!” What we CAN DO is impose meaningful checks and balances through electing a Democratic majority to both houses. Democrats currently hold 49 of 100 Senate seats, and a late July Real Clear Politics poll indicates a 7.1 point Democratic lead in the generic Congressional vote.
I urge likeminded readers to join me in making a monthly pledge to both the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to ensure victory in November!
John Newport
Northwest side
