The real cost of the president’s wall is projected to be between $40 billion and $60 billion. The fact that the $5.7 billion "chump change" currently being contested is only a small down payment on a massive project is rarely if ever mentioned in the reporting of the government shutdown.

With a crumbling infrastructure it seems to me that $60 billion could be better spent on more urgent needs. The threat of collapsing bridges seems to present a much greater emergency then desperate people at our ports of entry seeking a safer life.

Hugo Wessels

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

