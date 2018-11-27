The Chief-in-Deficits is demanding Congress address and repair the deficit problems, blaming them on social programs helping people, rather than his improper distribution of wealth thru unnecessary tax-breaks for the wealthy, massive tariffs, uncontrolled spending, or his ridiculously over-augmented defense expenditures, which add to a budget already more than the next 8 largest countries in the world together.
Doltishly unaware and uncaring about the fact that recent market drops have more to do with his programs than Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security, which he vows to protect, but which he campaigned against, in 2015/16 and 2018. He lied in saying, “Democrats are going to take the entitlements away.” He now asks for 5 percent in new expenditures.
His own aides asked about the deficit, but he refuses to talk about it. When pressured, aides say, “He’d just say, run the presses, run the presses.” Bob Corker pushed him for deficit control to force Republicans to cut spending. The response? “The people want their money.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
