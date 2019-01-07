If President Trump's policy is that the United States will no longer be the world's policeman, why does he need a $750 billion defense budget? It is only logical that a steep decrease in our global defense responsibilities should see a steep reduction in the cost of defending our country.
We could bring all of our carrier groups home and return all of our bombers and fighters and missiles and troops to the continental United States and Alaska and Hawaii. We could stop all foreign military aid to Israel and Taiwan and Europe and Korea and Iraq and Afghanistan and every other country currently (as the president believes) "making suckers of us." Think of the savings! Think how much safer Americans will be. Think how great it will be not to be "suckers" anymore.
John Trainor
Marana
