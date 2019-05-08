The president of the United States recently confirmed that he directly informed Vladimir Putin that he does not accept the Mueller report's conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election in "sweeping and systematic" fashion. Over a dozen US Intelligence Agencies have come to this conclusion, yet the president continues to debunk it. Perhaps reporters should ask him why he blames his predecessor "for doing nothing" about Russian interference if indeed it never happened. Also reporters, please ask the president why he wants to spend $20 billion on an aircraft carrier when the US Navy wants that money allocated for cyber security. His decision was apparently made without consulting Defense Department officials, and is consistent with his aversion to discussing cybersecurity and the 2020 elections. President Trump seems unable or unwilling to see the big picture: the current global cyber war impacts not only our elections, it affects our national security.
Linda Stanley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.