Re: the June 5 article "Retired TPD officer to parachute in France for D-Day anniversary."
Regarding the picture of the C-47 releasing parachutists on the June 5 front page, readers may be curious about the alternating black and white stripes on the airplane. These 'invasion stripes' were painted on all Allied aircraft two days before the D-Day invasion on June 6, 1944 as a means of identification by Allied forces so they wouldn't be shot down by friendly fire. It is said that after painting thousands of airplanes there was no more black or white paint remaining in Britain. The stripes were removed by the end of 1944 after the Allies gained air superiority over France.
James Davis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.