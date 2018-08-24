The insanity of the recent 300-plus newspaper editorials is that the newspapers claim to be independent thinkers while acting in a “group think” herd mentality. They admit that they collaborated to write a common source editorial to defend their shared bias. Either the respective news editors are blind to their individual internal values or they are pragmatically participating in a common effort with the clear intent to distribute propaganda to their readers. It is, if I may paraphrase, the old adage by William Randolph Hearst, you write the story and I will provide you with a war.
For its part, the Daily Star should stand in front of its editorial mirror and ask the question, who am I, really”?
Ed Morton
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.