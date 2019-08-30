If you wondered why Mitch McConnell refused to bring bi-partisan legislation concerning protection of our elections from Russian interference to the senate floor and additionally helped eliminate certain Russian sanctions, we now may know why. A Russian oligarch cohort of Putin has pledged a majority investment in a 200 million dollar aluminum production plant in his home state Kentucky.
We now have the senate majority leader beholden to a Russian billionaire, our president siding with Putin in his denial of election interference (contrary to his own intelligence service) and Attorney General Barr dragging his feet on the same subject (contrary to his FBI conclusions). This troika, by their actions, are favoring a country which poses a grave danger to our elections hence our democracy.
If our electorate is so politically blind that they pay no heed, then God help the future of the United States of America.
John Kuisti
West side
