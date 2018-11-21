When my wife and I moved to Tucson recently, we immediately got a subscription to the Star. We are very pleased with the amount of local, national and international news, the editorials and letters, far more than we were used to seeing in newspapers for cities of this size.
But only one thing really bothers us: the lack of civility of your editorial cartoonist. I expect cartoonists to skewer those needing it; I don’t think it requires eviscerating them, and eating them for lunch. For example, I didn’t vote for Trump. I think he should be impeached. The last thing I want to do is feel sorry for him. That's happended several times lately. There are enough truly nasty posts on the internet. They shouldn't be in a quality newspaper. I believe that Fitzsimmons needs to curb his enthusiasm somewhat in order to make his points more effectively.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
