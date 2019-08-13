Our present President The Donald announced that he got a "beautiful" letter from North Korea's "very smart guy" dictator and friend Kim Jong Un. The Donald said it was three pages long and he had already read nearly half of the first page. Some of the words were huge. Kim didn't mention the missiles he had been firing but did say the beautiful pajamas The Donald had sent him with the lovely Trump Tower logo were deeply appreciated and that they must talk soon...some time. Kim said he would write more later but he had to go kill another sassy uncle.
Cal Lambert
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.