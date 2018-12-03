All I want for Christmas is a new president for this country. One that will not stand in front of the mirror asking over and over …"Mirror mirror on the wall. Who is the most fabulous, gut smart, know it all, who loves to call people nasty names and put women in their place? Who has done more for this country than any other President in our entire history? Why do I even need a Cabinet? I can tweet us to success between holes in one..
However great Trump may be I would like to have a President with some compassion. A bit of diplomacy. Some interest in science and an ability to know the difference between allies and bad assed dictators like Putin and the Prince. A man who would not admit publicly that he has fallen in love with Kim of North Korea.
Please send me a man or woman less than perfect but capable of working with the rest of the world.
Please Santa, SAVE THE CHILDREN.
Sue Rux
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.