Re: the July 12 article "Time for Arizona's elected officials to step up and act on climate."
For a moment, my heart leapt with joy when I saw the July 12 column titled: “Time for Arizona’s elected officials to step up and act on climate” with Sen. Martha McSally’s photo just below.
At last, I thought, a Republican gets it! There are no jobs on a dead planet. Our grandchildren’s future is a family value.
Eager to learn of the unexpected conversion, I sat down with lamp and reading glasses only to find that the piece had been written, not by Sen. McSally, but by Arizona’s environmental champion, Sandy Bahr.
Everything about the present global climate crisis was known 40 years ago. So the question remains, and it must be asked of individuals, corporations, and nations: How much value do we assign to the future?
Judging by the decades of inaction by our own federal government, the answer is clear: Very little.
Greg Lewis
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.