In today's supercharged political climate, every political action, no matter how insignificant, triggers an opposite and increasingly feral reaction. Lawsuits have become the country's choice du jour, for both the left and the right. Everyone has an contrarian opinion and more importantly an attorney. Asking for the inevitable injunction made temporary at first. Then a lawsuit to reverse it. Another is filed to make it permanent. All of them decided by the ubiquitous federal judge. Which gives me pause. If federal judges are going to decide all things for all people, why not just vote for federal judges? And disband the Congress.
Michael Sevier
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.