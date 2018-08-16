The daily attacks on the free press are unprecedented.
We’ve been hearing that statement frequently since the 2016 election, and although I’m not sure I have anything new and fresh to add, I must try.
Our democracy is withering every day. People are entitled to opinions, but not to facts. Journalists work diligently to get the facts right, publishing retractions and corrections when necessary, and they are living in fear. An editor friend of a reputable small-town paper has received threats. As a writer, I have received hateful email. This is not okay.
The media can’t be afraid to speak the truth. They are obligated to give the facts, not conspiracy theories (e.g. global warming is a scientific fact) and not sycophantic dribble. Every one of us has a duty to defend and support the free press. They are not the “enemy of the people.” They are the defenders of freedom.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.