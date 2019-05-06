Trump wants to use Defense Funds to build and replace 46 miles of barriers. Homeland Security has then decided to let him borrow the money. Why won't the president find a different way to fund the border wall? Many people might find this worth it, I don't agree with the president using Defense Funds to build his wall. Defense Funds are used to protect our military with health care, life insurance, their housing, and even when they are to station in other countries. According to the proclamation, it states that Trump would also use emergency funds to build the southern border wall. Defense Funds are to in use for military and Emergency Funds are to be used only for emergencies. The Border Wall has nothing to do with Defense Funds nor Emergency Funds, therefore President Trump should not have the right to utilize these funds at any moment. Our President should use misused funds to build the border wall.
Yosmara Reyes
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.